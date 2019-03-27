Meg Donnelly Named Radio Disney’s Newest ‘Next Big Thing’ Featured Artist

Congratulations are in order for actress and singer Meg Donnelly. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the actress and singer has been named Radio Disney’s ‘NBT’ a.k.a. ‘Next Big Thing.’

HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY announcing that Meg Donnelly is Radio Disney’s newest “NBT” (Next Big Thing). The 18-year-old actress and singer currently stars as Taylor Otto on hit ABC comedy American Housewife and will reprise her role as Addison in the upcoming Zombies sequel on Disney Channel with co-star Milo Manheim. She is also an extremely talented singer. Meg released her debut single, “Smile,” in the summer of 2018 and it quickly rose to #3 on the Radio Disney Top 50.

“NBT” is a multiplatform talent program that puts the spotlight on breakout artists and showcases their journey to success. Meg, whose sound is a mixture of pop and R&B, will be featured in a series of exclusive “NBT” videos across Radio Disney, Disney Channel, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app, and social media platforms. The actress and singer joins an incredible roster of “NBT” alumni that includes Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony, Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, Sofia Carson, Becky G, Lennon Stella, Temecula Road, Why Don’t We, Anne-Marie, and JAGMAC. The “NBT” program shows how the network is delivering on its commitment to identify and nurture emerging talent while providing them with a platform to help boost their careers.

Through Disney Channel Voices, a new initiative to showcase diverse music and give multitalented young stars a platform to express themselves and make a deeper connection with their fans, Meg released her music video for “Digital Love” in Feb. 2019. Meg is set to perform as part of the Disney Channel Voices Showcase at Disney Channel Fan Fest on April 27 at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. She will also be releasing an EP featuring a track titled “With You” with multi-platinum recording artist Fetty Wap this year.