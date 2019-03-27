Lady Gaga & Jeremy Renner Hanging Out ‘All The Time’: He Was ‘There For Her’ After Her Split

Lady Gaga split with her fiancè Christian Carino this past February and has since found the ultimate support system in actor Jeremy Renner. The two stars are ‘super close’ according to a new report.

After Lady Gaga, 32, called off her engagement to Chris Carino, 50, this past February, she’s been spending time with a new man and no – it’s not Bradley Cooper. The Oscar winner has been kicking it with action star Jeremy Renner, 48, reports Us Weekly, and they’re hanging out “all the time,” says the mag. “Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship, and she really leaned on Jeremy in the weeks after it ended,” a source tells the publication. “They’ve become super close and hang out all the time.”

A second source claimed that Gaga has been seen at Jeremy’s Hollywood home, and has been there multiple times now. She has even “spent the night at Jeremy’s house, but she always stays in a guest room,” the source told the publication. “Jeremy’s someone she feels safe with,” they explained before adding: “it’s strictly friendship” for now. However, the source also admitted that there may be “more” to the story. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

The news doesn’t come completely out of left field given that the two stars have been friends for a while. After Mother Monster landed herself multiple Golden Globe nominations in 2018, the actor congratulated her via Twitter on December 7. Then, a few weeks later, he flew to Sin City to support her at her Las Vegas residency. At the time, Gaga was still engaged to Christian so “nothing romantic happened,” according to an eye witness source for Us, but there “was definitely chemistry.” More recently, Gaga and Jeremy were spotted out on March 14, when they sat together in the same booth at Hollywood’s Black Rabbit Rose restaurant.

The news that Gaga broke things off with her fiancé broke on February 19, less than a week before she accepted the award for Best Original Song at the 91st Academy Awards for A Star Is Born’s “Shallow.” Sadly, it marked the second failed engagement for the singer, as she and Taylor Kinney, 37, ended their five-year relationship in July 2016. At the time of her latest split, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “Gaga has been overwhelmed with emotion the last several months, and ultimately, she felt like she and Christian were no longer on the same page romantically. Should the singer and actress confirm a new relationship, HL will keep you posted.