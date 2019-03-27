‘KUWTK’: Khloe Sobs & Admits Tristan Has ‘No Respect’ For Her In Explosive New Trailer

A new trailer for ‘KUWTK’ is here, and it shows the downward spiral of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship. Plus, Kourtney admits Scott’s the only guy she ever loved and MUCH more!

Fans are dying to see what happened when Khloe Kardashian found out Tristan Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods behind her back, and it looks like the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will address it ALL. An explosive new trailer for the show’s 16th season dropped on March 27, and it shows Khloe breaking down in tears over her personal life. “It just sucks it has to be so public,” she admits in a confessional. “I’m not just a TV show…this is my life.” She doesn’t reference the scandal directly, but as the trailer continues, she rants about how much Tristan has put her through.

“My family was ruined!” she screams into the phone at one point. Later on, she says, “Tristan may love me, whatever that means, but he has no respect for me, whatsoever.” And at another point in the clip, she can be seen screaming “LIAR!!!!” into her phone at the top of her lungs, although it’s unclear who she’s talking to. Then, she tells someone, presumably Jordyn,”You called me and said you were the watchdog.” Of course, the scandal affected Kylie Jenner, as well, considering Jordyn was her best friend — they even lived together! “I just hope that there’s a light at the end of this tunnel,” Kylie says in the trailer. “But I don’t see it right now. It’s difficult.”

At the end of the 1:30 clip, Khloe, still in tears, adds, “Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we’re all going through something. Maybe just be a little more understanding because it f***ing sucks.”

That’s not all, though. Kourtney Kardashian is also asked how many people she’s been in love with, and her answer is…one. Obviously, she’s referring to Scott Disick, who she was with for almost ten years. Even though Scott is in a happy relationship with Sofia Richie, fans of the show, not to mention members of the Kardashian family, are dying for Kourtney and Scott to get back together, and this could be a hint that she’s swaying in that direction.

As for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West…season 16 will feature much happier times for them, as they share the news that they’re expecting their fourth child via surrogate. However, they have some drama of their own over Kanye wanting to move the family to Chicago. “Moving to Chicago might be my breaking point,” Kim admits in the trailer. Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on March 31 at 9:00 p.m. on E!.