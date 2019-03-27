Khloe Kardashian Confesses That She Wants A Boob Job: ‘There’s Nothing There’ After Having True

Khloe Kardashian received an extra boost at the birthday party for a music legend, where she dressed up like the guest of honor. The ‘KUWTK’ star got real about what happens when she takes ‘the bra off.’

Khloe Kardashian, 34, filled out the plunging neckline of her gold gown for Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party in Los Angeles on March 26, but she had some help. “You guys, bras like this make me wanna get my boobs done,” Khloe said in an Instagram Story video on Tuesday night, as she was en route to the festivities. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her perky assets for the camera and continued, “Because this cleavage, I mean, it’s iconic. But when I take the bra off, sorry guys, there’s really nothing there anymore after the baby. But, we can fake it until we make it, honey.”

Khloe paired her cleavage-baring gown with a dramatic curly wig that paid homage to Diana’s own mane. The “I’m Coming Out” singer’s party was thrown at the Warwick nightclub, where even Beyoncé performed for A-list guests like P. Diddy, Bette Midler, Robin Thicke, DJ Khaled and Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Of course, Diana’s daughter, Tracy Ellis Ross, was in attendance for her mom’s “Diamond Diana” celebration.

Khloe proved to us with videos and selfies at the gym that she has been determined to work back towards her pre-baby body after welcoming her and Tristan Thompson’s now 11-month-old daughter, True, on April 12, 2018. The Good American co-founder, who also gets in shape with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, previously shut down speculation that she had already gone under the knife. “I hope that whenever I need/want a facial surgery I can just take a pill or something lol this sh*t scares me,” the first-time mother tweeted in Oct. 2018. She also denied reworking her nose with a rhinoplasty, but admitted that she was also considering the procedure in July of 2018. “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour,” she replied to a fan on Instagram.

Khloe did admit to injecting her face with fillers in a 2016 episode of Kocktails with Khloé, but said her “face was f***ed” afterwards and so she dissolved them (her little sister Kylie Jenner, 21, has voiced her enthusiasm for face fillers). Since fillers are a non-surgical procedure, a boob job would be Khloe’s first plastic surgery operation.