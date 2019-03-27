Khloe Kardashian Looks Sexy In High Slit Dress & Diana Ross-Inspired Curls For Star’s 75th Bday

Are you seeing this, Tristan Thompson!? Khloe Kardashian looked BEYOND amazing in a sexy gold dress while attending Diana Ross’ 75th birthday bash on March 26.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, attended Diana Ross’ star-studded 75th birthday party with her mom, Kris Jenner, and big sis, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, on March 26, and she absolutely stole the show in her jaw-dropping ensemble. The reality star wore a plunging gold gown, which featured a thigh-high slit for the event. Khloe was photographed heading into the party with her bronzed leg on full display, and she looked totally fierce! Her cleavage was pushed up in the belted gown, and she paired the look with strappy gold heels massive hoop earrings.

The glittery, 70s-inspired look was a nod to Diana, but Khloe really paid homage to the singer with her hair in MAJOR curls! The ‘do emulated Diana’s signature hairstyle, and Khloe definitely pulled it off. She wore dramatic mascara and gold eye shadow to complete her glittery look, and it all came together to perfection. It’s been a rough few weeks for Khloe — she ended things with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, in February after finding out he kissed longtime Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods, at a party. Since then, Khloe has been solely focused on her 11-month-old daughter, True Thompson…but everyone needs a fun night out once in a while!

Despite her troubles with Tristan, though, Khloe has vowed to never let baby True be affected by it. “He is a good dad to her,” Khloe tweeted earlier this month. “My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

This, of course, was not the first time Tristan was caught being unfaithful to Khloe. Just days before True was born in April 2018, the basketball star was caught getting quite intimate with another woman on video. However, Khloe decided to work things out with Tristan for the sake of their daughter. He probably won’t be so lucky this time around, though…