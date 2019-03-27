What split? Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were spotted together in NYC just one month after he said he was single, and it’s clear from their chemistry that this relationship is going strong.

Shortest breakup ever! Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were spotted having a blast together on a romantic walk through New York City, a month after he said at the Oscars that he was single. Everyone obviously presumed that meant that he and Katie, whom he had been dating for about four years, had called it quits. Doesn’t seem like that’s the case, though. The duo hit up Central Park and cozied up in the cold, holding hands while deep in conversation. They were later spotted leaving the park and heading to the nearby Metropolitan Museum of Art. See the pics of Katie and Jamie hanging out in New York City HERE.

Katie and Jamie are fiercely private about their relationship, so it’s a rarity to see them out together at all. Their willingness to go somewhere as public (and tourist laden) as Central Park must mean that they’re going strong enough to be comfortable in front of the cameras. Split rumors started when Jamie described himself as “single” while performing at Byron Allen‘s Oscars after party on February 24. An eyewitness at the party, held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jamie very nonchalantly dropped the news that he wasn’t seeing anyone. “Right before he sang, he seemingly told the crowd he’s single,” our insider said. “He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them! It appeared he told the crowd, ‘I’m single.’”

And after the after party, Jamie was reportedly getting friendly with Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr at Jay-Z and Beyonce‘s Chateau Marmont Oscars bash. It’s really unclear why Jamie would say he was single if he and Katie are clearly still together!