Justin Bieber’s Hotel Room Crashed By Party Girl In The Middle Of The Day & Intruder Is Arrested

It appears one Belieber took the party a little bit too far, as an unnamed woman was arrested for trespassing after she barged into Justin Bieber’s hotel room!

Justin Bieber, 25, got quite the terrifying shock on Tuesday (March 26) afternoon. As Biebs and his crew were chilling at a fancy hotel in Laguna Beach, an unknown woman just barged right into his room! The woman was partying with three other friends at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, CA on Monday night into Tuesday morning, the Laguna Beach PD tells HollywoodLife.com. The woman and her friends were playing loud music, drinking and just raising a ruckus. Eventually, they were kicked out of the hotel before 12pm on Tuesday, but they wouldn’t leave without giving Biebs a fright.

The room where this band of partiers was staying in was a short distance from Justin’s room. Once they got kicked out of the hotel by security, most of the group leaves – save one. This unknown woman tried to go back to her room, the law enforcement source told HollywoodLife.com. She was unable to enter it, and she wound up going to Justin’s room. After she walked in, the source says Justin asked her who she was. From there, his personal security walked her back out into the lobby…and into the arms of the law.

“She was then contacted by Laguna Beach PD across the street from the hotel and she was arrested for trespassing at that point,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. She was arrested, booked and released all on March 26. The Laguna Beach PD is not releasing her name at this time, but she’s a woman in her late 30s who is from Huntington Beach, California.

How was the woman able to enter Justin’s room just like that? Based on what the officers said, the source tells us that they believe Justin was “waiting for room service,” so he “used that swinging lock in place so he could keep his door open.” If there’s any consolation to this shocking case of intrusion, it’s that Justin’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22, was safe, as the source tells us she wasn’t there.

Though, if things had gotten hairy, Justin would have probably stepped in to protect his wife the same way he came to her rescue online. When one of Jailey’s detractors (their screen name was literally jaileyisajoke) attacked their marriage by saying it was a way for Justin to get back at Selena Gomez, Justin clapped back. “My wife…is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period,” he wrote. Expect Justin to stand up for Hailey more often, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that his “main goal is to be the best man he can be to his wife, and that involves protecting her at all costs.”