Happy 31st Birthday, Jessie J: See Her Cutest PDA Pics With Channing Tatum

We hope it’s her best birthday yet! Today is Jessie J’s birthday, and we’re celebrating her – and her boyfriend Channing Tatum – today in honor of her 31 years!

Happy birthday, Jessie J! The singer, who was born Jessica Ellen Cornish, was born on March 27 in 1988 – that makes her 31 today! The “Flashlight” crooner from London, England, has been spotted with her new flame Channing Tatum, 38, recently, and we want to honor this beautiful couple on her important day!

The couple recently enjoyed a sunny springtime date together in London on March 14. They held hands, showing off their PDA in public for the first time since their romantic “Thinking Out Loud” dance in mid-Nov. 2018. Jessie was all smiles with Channing, and both appeared comfortable and cozy in their casual outfits. Jessie rocked a matching skin tone sweatshirt and sweatpants combo, with a black puffer jacket on top. She draped a Louis Vuitton cross body bag around her body, and walked in black sneakers. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings. Channing kept it low-key in jeans, a t-shirt, jacket, and sneakers.

The couple, who hasn’t been too public with their relationship, had previously shown off their love at a Magic Mike Live press event in the fall. They slow-danced with each other to 28-year-old Ed Sheeran’s romantic song, enjoying the company of one another in their blossoming relationship. Channing also took his daughter Everly, 5, to one of Jessie’s concerts in Los Angeles – how sweet! Things must be going well between the new couple if Channing is taking his daughter to Jessie’s performance.

In honor of Jessie, be sure to scroll through the gallery above for more adorable, PDA-packed pics of her and Channing! We hope he picked out something extra-special for her big day – even if it’s just some quality time together. We hope Jessie has an incredible day!