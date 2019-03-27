G-Eazy Packs On The PDA With Yasmin Wijnaldum In NYC As Halsey & YungBlud’s Romance Heats Up

Things are heating up between G-Eazy and Victoria’s Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum. An eyewitness tells us he’s already introducing her to his pals and is open about sharing PDA with the Dutch beauty.

Halsey who? G-Eazy’s romance with Victoria’s Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum is heating up, as nearly two months after calling her his “bae” on Instagram, he’s now letting her meet his inner circle. “G-Eazy has completely moved on from Halsey and is excited to be seeing someone again. He went public with Yasmin at The Playboy Club in NYC recently. He was kissing her and proudly showing her off to his friends as they held hands and cuddled close all night,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, hinted that he had a new lady on Feb. 6 via his Instagram stories. He showed a pic of the 20-year-old brunette walking down a street while wearing an oversized leather jacket, dark pants, and a graphic t-shirt. G-Eazy captioned the pic, Nice shirt bae,” with a black heart emoji. Yasmin’s tee showed the Devil wearing a leather jacket and dancing with a woman while saying, “Looks sweet, but the devil’s in the details.” That’s an exact line from G’s track “Leviathan,” so no wonder he loved the shout out.

It took some time for the “Sober” rapper to completely move on from Halsey, 24, after their year-long plus romance that ended for good in Oct. of 2018. “G-Eazy struggled a lot from his breakup, however. When Halsey’s song was played, he started booing and kindly asked the DJ to spin the next song. He loved Halsey a lot, but is really happy with his new girl. It seemed really hard for him to listen to her music as of course, it still pains him to think of her,” the insider shares.

G and Halsey dated for almost a year beginning in Aug. of 2017. They were infamous for putting on steamy performances of their duet “Him & I” at nearly every awards show in the latter half of 2017 and first half of 2018. They broke up in July of 2018, but their love was too strong, as they went on to rekindle their romance following the August 20 MTV VMA’s. Two months later they were done for good.