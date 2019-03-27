Diana Ross Wears Two Different Dresses At Her 75th Birthday Party — See Pics

Diana Ross celebrated her 75th birthday in style on March 26 in Hollywood, when she opted to wear two gorgeous ensembles in the same night!

Diana Ross, 75, was dressed to impress for her birthday party on Tuesday, March 26, when The Supremes star arrived in a massive orange ruffled frock. The Queen of Motown is never one to choose a boring outfit, and she certainly did not wear one to her bash when she showed up in a sleeveless orange frock with a completely bedazzled bustier top that showed off ample cleavage. The massive frock was covered in ruffles and was super hard to maneuver in, as she need assistance getting out of the car. Aside from the jeweled top, the dress featured a sequin bow on the front while the slip dress under the ruffles also featured sequins. She paired the look with nude tights, strappy metallic gold wedges, a coral lip and huge orange jewel earrings.

As if the orange number wasn’t enough, Diana made sure to make another statement when she swapped her first look for something a bit more comfortable but equally as fabulous, of course. She donned a slinky black gown with another plunging neckline, but kept her nude tights and metallic wedges on. On top of her black dress, she threw on a bright pink, cropped feather jacket, adding a different pair of chunky diamond earrings. Diana was definitely the star of the show that night, but her A-list guests managed to pay tribute to the singer in their funky outfits as well.

One of the best looks from the evening has to be Khloe Kardashian, 34, who paid homage to Diana by rocking a gold sequin Madiyah Al Sharqi wrap dress with bell sleeves from the Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The dress featured an insanely low-cut neckline that showed off massive cleavage, while the side of the frock featured a thigh-high slit which highlighted Khloe’s long legs. She paired the look with metallic gold strappy sandals, big hoop earrings and a huge platinum blonde afro. Older sister Kourtney, 39, also went with sequins for the night, but instead, she rocked a silver sequined suit made up of an oversized blazer and wide-leg pants. Under the blazer, the mother-of-three chose to wear nothing but a little black bra, flaunting her chest, while the flare pants highlighted her lean legs.

While the outfits that night were amazing, another highlight of the night was when Beyonce, 37, who had her hair slicked back into a high pony tail braid, grabbed the mic to sing Diana a beautiful rendition of ‘Happy Birthday,’ while standing in front of Diana’s silver birthday cake, which sent the party into a tizzy.