Ciara Vs. Kris Jenner: Which Sexy Mama Wore This Chanel Shirt & Pants Combo Best?

Ciara 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019 Wearing Michael Costello
Ciara and Russell Wilson Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2019
Ciara Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2019
Ciara and Kris Jenner flaunted the same white and black Chanel outfit in recent pics, and we’re comparing how the flattering fashion choice looked on the two lovely ladies.

Ciara, 33, and Kris Jenner, 63, both got attention when they posed in a Chanel outfit that looked amazing on their eye-catching figures, but who wore it better? It’s hard to make a decision since both stars pulled off the look flawlessly, but we’re examining  the pics that show them wearing the identical ensemble, and we’re seeing exactly how the outfit brought out their best physical qualities.

Ciara was the first to wear the Chanel outfit, which consists of a white short-sleeved button down shirt with the word “Chanel” on it, tight black pants and a chained Chanel belt. The singer, who is the mother of four-year-old Future and one-year-old Sienna, donned the fashion for a black and white photo that appeared in InStyle magazine and she wore black heels and dangling earrings to go along with it. Her sultry and sexy pose that went along with her wavy bob hairstyle made her look an amazing one, and definitely worthy of appearing in one of the best style magazines in publication!

Kris wore her same Chanel outfit in a less than professional setting, but nevertheless, she still rocked it. The famous reality star and mother to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, posed in the white and black piece for Khloe’s Instagram story on Mar. 27. She wore black ankle boots with the outfit and looked half her age with her famous short hair. Khloe couldn’t help but praise her gorgeous mom in the video and said she was inspired by her. Kris smiled and casually replied, “It’s Wednesday” as Khloe laughed.

Whether you like Ciara’s modeling feature, or prefer Kris’ more casual take on the outfit, one thing’s for certain: both gals have never looked better!