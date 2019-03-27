Channing Tatum Posts Birthday Message For Girlfriend Jessie J On Instagram

Channing Tatum wished girlfriend Jessie J ‘the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light’ on her birthday on March 27, and we’re now shipping this couple even harder than we already were!

Channing Tatum‘s tribute for his girlfriend, Jessie J, on her 31st birthday, March 27, was so incredibly cute. Not only did he post an gorgeous black and white photo of the singer, but he also wrote a touching message to accompany it — one in which he said how “blessed” he feels to have her in his life, as well as why he feels she’s so “special”. In the caption of the photo, which you can see below, Channing, 38, wrote, “Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Thus far, the adorable post has accumulated 271,000 likes and thousands of comments — all of which are saying how “beautiful” Jessie J looks. One commenter, who happens to be a photographer, said, “Beautiful photo, that really captures her spirit…..and such a heartfelt and honest birthday wish! How special for her to feel such love. Happy birthday Jessie.” And another fan added, “This is the sweetest. You have the biggest heart Chan. Don’t think for a minute that your genuineness goes unnoticed. You’re always the first one to say something kind and from the heart. Happy birthday Jessie.” Clearly, Channing’s fans loved his birthday message for Jessie J and so did we.

Channing and Jessie J, who have been dating for several months now, were first romantically linked to each other in the fall of 2018. Their relationship was first reported in Oct., but they weren’t seen getting cozy together until November, when a video from a London press party for Magic Mike Live surfaced and fans saw them slow dancing to Ed Sheeran‘s romantic song, “Thinking Out Loud”. And since then, they haven’t been shy about showing their love for each other — either through pics and videos or through sweet messages like this one.

Before dating Jessie J, Channing was married to Jenna Dewan, whom he married in 2009. They announced their split on Apr. 2, 2018, and Jenna officially filed for divorce six months later. Meanwhile, Jessie J previously dated singer Luke James.