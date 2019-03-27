Diana Ross’ 75th Birthday Party: See Kourtney Kardashian & More Arriving In Glitzy Ensembles

The stars brought their best looks to Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party on March 26! Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and more stunned in glittery looks for the legend’s big day!

Iconic “Stop! In The Name of Love” singer Diana Ross turned 75 on March 26, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood showed up for her birthday bash – and they looked darn good while doing so! Diana showed up to her celebration in an orange off-the-shoulder ensemble with ruffles and embellished sequining, as well as dangling sparkly orange earrings with a similarly-hued lipstick. The singer wore her hair in her signature curly locks, and wore a dramatic eye look to complete her birthday outfit.

Diana’s event was completely star-studded, with many of the Kardashian squad joining in on the birthday action! Kourtney, 39, and Khloé, 34, attended the big event glistening in glittery gowns! Kourt rocked a silver sparkly oversized blazer with complementary wide-legged pants. Her blazer was held together by a single button, and she opted out of a shirt underneath and instead rocked a busty black bra. Kourt’s eye look was equally as sparkly as her outfit, with silver glittery eyeshadow with pink hues in her crease. She rocked a ’90s-style brown gloss and wore her hair down in a side part.

Khloé looked absolutely stunning in her gold wrap dress with a high leg slit. Her dress featured a deep v-neck, drawing attention to her cleavage. The middle KarJenner sister rocked tight blonde curls, and she wore gold high heels and large silver hoop earrings. She wore a dramatic orange and yellow eyeshadow, which was fiery and vibrant, perfectly paired with her jaw-dropping dress.

Kourt and Khloé’s mom Kris Jenner, 63, also made an appearance at Diana’s birthday bash with boyfriend Corey Gamble, 38. Kris wore a stunning glittery green dress, along with her signature pixie cut. Kris looked young, glowing, and beautiful with her glam makeup! Corey wore a burgundy velvet blazer with a black dress shirt and pants.

The stars looked absolutely gorgeous at Diana’s birthday event, and surely they all had a great time celebrating the iconic singer! Be sure to click the gallery above to see what more stars wore to Diana’s big birthday party.