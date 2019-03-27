Brace yourselves: BTS is back with a new trailer for their upcoming album ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’, and it’s almost too much to handle. We dare you not to freak while listening to RM rap!

Namjoon DID. THAT. The Bangtan Boys have graced us with the trailer for their comeback album, Map Of The Soul: Persona, and while it doesn’t drop until April, the brief taste of what’s to come is enough to get us through. The video features RM rapping like a badass, and it’s so trippy. It starts with RM spitting rhymes in an empty classroom, with a blackboard behind him covered in quotes from psychologist Carl Jung’s theory about the human psyche: persona, ego, and shadow. The album’s name is actually related to this theory. Later in the video, the classroom is trashed and covered in graffiti. Phrases like “who am I?” and “who are you?” are spray painted on the walls.



The rest of the BTS guys aren’t in the video. Instead, RM is commanding over an army (sorry not sorry!) of robots that bend to his will and collapse at his command. We don’t know the title of this new song off Persona, but it’s pure fire. The hook happens to be in English! “I’m asking once again, yeah, who the hell am I? Tell me all your names, baby. Do you wanna die? Oh do you wanna go? Do you wanna fly? Where’s your soul, where’s your dream? Do you think you’re alive?” RM raps. Later, he sings, “Persona. Who the hell am I? I just wanna go, I just wanna fly. I just wanna give you all the voices til I die. I just wanna give you all the shoulders when you cry.”

Ugh… perfection. As much as we love Namjoonie, really wish the other BTS boys were in the video, but we know there’s so much more to come. And we’re eagerly awaiting the Persona visuals, too! BTS is making their debut on Saturday Night Live on April 13. Fingers crossed that RM performs this song, or they do something else new off Persona!