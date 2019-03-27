Beth Chapman Looks Glam In Sparkly Skirt On Date With Husband Amidst Cancer Battle

It has not been an easy few months for Beth Chapman, but she looked to be keeping things positive while out in a sexy outfit with her husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter, on March 26.

Beth Chapman and Dog The Bounty Hunter hit up Avra in Beverly Hills for a dinner date on March 26, and she definitely dressed to the nines for the occasion! The 51-year-old wore a silver-sequined mini skirt, which she paired with a skintight black top that featured sheer material on the sleeves. The high-waisted skirt was pulled up over her tucked-in top, and Beth completed the look with a pair of black tights and black booties. She wore her blonde hair in thick curls, as well as dark eye makeup for the date night with her husband.

This night out comes amidst Beth’s battle with cancer. She was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, but had a successful operation to remove a tumor, which put her into remission. However, by the fall of 2018, her cancer had returned, and her rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that doctors told her that chemotherapy only had a 50/50 chance of working. Beth began chemo at the end of the year, and has stayed positive about her future. Throughout her latest bout with the horrific disease, Beth has been by Dog’s side while he’s filmed his new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, for WGN.

As HollywoodLife previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Beth plans to share her struggles with cancer on the show. “It is important for her to show the realness of what she is going through,” our insider explained. “It will help in her recovery and, hopefully, it will strike a chord to help someone else that is going through cancer themselves.”

Back in 2017, Dog and Beth starred in an A&E special called Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which documented their journey throughout Beth’s first cancer battle. Beth has also been open about what she’s gone through on Instagram.