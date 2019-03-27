Alex Rodriguez Squeezes Jennifer Lopez’s Butt On The Set Of Her New Stripper Movie — New Pic

Busted. Alex Rodriguez couldn’t resist getting a little handsy with Jennifer Lopez on the set of her new movie, proving how excited he really is for JLo’s ‘completely different character.’

Jennifer Lopez, 49, transformed into a stripper as she filmed her upcoming movie Hustlers in Los Angeles on March 26, and fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 43, welcomed the change of scenery. During a break between scenes, the former New York Yankees player was photographed squeezing JLo’s perky butt, which a pair of tight white jeans accentuated even more. You can see the moment A-Rod got “caught” below.

A-Rod was pumped for JLo’s new role even before the butt-grabbing picture surfaced. “This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, ‘Hustlers.’ I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!! She’s been working so hard lately,” the retired MLB star shared to Instagram on March 24, continuing, “I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.” A-rod has extra reason to be proud of his bride-to-be, as she’s also earning a producer credit for the upcoming flick.

A-Rod is JLo’s biggest cheerleader, even before he proposed to her with a massive diamond ring (estimated to be worth $5 million) in the Bahamas on March 9. He appeared by the actress and singer’s side at the premiere for her latest movie, Second Act, in New York City in Dec. 2018. And when JLo took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to perform and shake her butt for the crowd in Aug. 2018, A-Rod’s face said everything as he filmed the spicy moment.

There’s even more reason to be excited for Hustlers beyond the anticipation of seeing JLo’s legendary dance moves. Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, 26, is making her feature film debut in the new project, which is set to be released in 2020 and “follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients,” as inspired by the 2015 New York Magazine article, according to IMDb. The movie is packed with an A-list cast, as it also includes Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You).