Wendy Williams has reportedly relapsed following allegations that her husband’s rumored mistress has had a baby. She was found in a ‘bad way’ by her sober coach and was quickly sent to the hospital, according to the new report.

Wendy Williams has been very open about her demons on her talk show, but after her taping on Monday March 25, things reportedly took a turn in her recovery. A source close to the show has told the Daily Mail that Wendy checked herself out of her sober living home in Long Island City, Queens, New York that afternoon and proceeded to take up drinking again. “She was in a bad way and disappeared from the studio after her show,” the source alleged. “It’s not clear where she went [after checking out of the sober living home] but she headed in the direction of her home in Jersey and managed to find alcohol along the way. Word got back to the studio and there was panic and concern, everyone was looking for her, no one knew whether there would be a show today. She was eventually found and was drunk, she was immediately taken to the hospital.”

Thankfully, the source says that she was found by her sober coach, who Wendy herself confessed on her show has been with her 24/7 since her previous relapse. Once she was admitted, it was understood by the source, the Daily Mail reports, that Wendy was immediately given fluids via IV in a ‘banana bag’, a termed coined because of the the color of the vitamins and minerals solution administered. HollywoodLife has reached out to Wendy’s rep and The Wendy Williams Show and they did not comment.

News of Wendy’s relapse comes after a bombshell allegation that her husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress – massage therapist Sharina Hudson, 33 – allegedly gave birth to a child in a Philadelphia hospital, according to a March 25 Page Six report. But the outlet couldn’t confirm that Wendy’s husband is the baby’s father. The birth happened “late on Sunday or in the early hours of Monday,” well before the timeline of Wendy’s reported relapse, Page Six sources claim. Wendy did not address the rumors on Monday, nor did she discuss a possible relapse on her Tuesday show, which our sources can confirm she filmed live.

We can also EXCLUSIVELY report that Wendy has been, in recent days, doing her very best to stay positive and on track while facing these new rumors. “She is a strong fighter and going to be OK,” a source close to Wendy told HollywoodLife. “In the face of all the rumors about her troubled marriage and the alleged mistress’ child, Wendy has been putting on a brave face.” Wendy’s “brave face” is one fans are well acquainted with, as just a week earlier on March 19, Wendy made her on-air confession that she was living in a sober house, a secret that only her husband knew about. “Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here,” she said. “I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the Tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”

Wendy has been very open about her past substance abuse addiction. “I was a functioning addict,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July 2018. Wendy and Kevin are not just parents to their only son, Kevin Jr., 19, they are also business partners. Her husband Kevin is her manager and an executive producer on her hit show.

We’re sending our best to Wendy, as always, and we’ll keep you posted on developments as they come in.