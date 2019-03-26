Twins From Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Played Ross & Rachel’s Baby On ‘Friends’ & Fans Are Shook

Fans are freaking out that the baby who played Ross and Rachel’s daughter Emma on ‘Friends’ are now the teenage twins scaring the crap out of movie audiences in ‘Us.’ We’ve got their shocked reactions.

Plenty of Friends fans have probably watched reruns over the years and wondered to themselves whatever happened to Ross and Rachel’s baby daughter Emma, or at least the adorable toddler who played the little one. Emma was actually portrayed by identical twins Noelle and Cali Sheldon. Now the girls are 16-years-old and have made a Hollywood comeback in the most epic of ways, starring in Jordan Peele‘s terrifying new thriller Us and Friends fans are shook at how baby Emma is now giving them nightmares.

Yes, little Emma Gellar-Green is now Becca and Lindsay Tyler, the ditzy twin teenage daughters of Elisabeth Moss‘ character. The film that just raked in $71 million over its opening weekend March 22-24 and has movie fans everywhere divided over the plot line. One thing that audiences aren’t arguing about is that they’re all totally shook at the realization that one of TV’s most beloved babies turned into the teen twins that are haunting movie goers minds.

“And just like that…@JordanPeele ruins reruns of Friends. #UsMovie,” one fan tweeted out. Another added “I just found out that the Twins in #UsMovie played baby Emma in Friends and I’m #shook.” One Friends viewer who was around when Cali and Noelle appeared on the show in 2003-2004 tweeted “I just found out the twins in #UsMovie played Emma in Friends and now I feel like a hundred years old.”

.@ViciousTrollop1 just told me the twins from #UsMovie are Emma from Friends and I’m FREAKING OUT pic.twitter.com/Di7NTPddx6 — Kerri Adler ☃️ (@Kerri_Lauren) March 26, 2019