Tiny Celebrates Heiress’ 3rd Birthday With Adorable Video Of Toddler Rapping Big Brother’s Song

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris showed love and appreciation for her sweet daughter, Heiress, on her 3rd birthday on Mar. 26, by posting a too-cute-for-words video of the tot rapping to her brother, King’s song.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, proved she was excited about her daughter, Heiress‘ 3rd birthday on Mar. 26, when she posted an adorable video of the tot showing her musical abilities. In the clip, Heiress can be seen helping her big brother, King Harris, 14, out with reciting rap lyrics to his song, “Drip” as Tiny laughs and talks to her about turning 3. Heiress can be seen wearing a pink Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt with white pants as she dances and sings along to the song from King’s phone, and to top the look off, she has a big white bow in her hair.

“Because in the A it’s my baby’s birthday…Happy Birthday to My ☀️ my Tootie #PHD Heiress Diana Harris… I’m truly Blessed with the best! @the_next_king10 got my baby reciting his song #Drip#3YrOldSounding33 #HeiressBDay 👑💜,” Tiny captioned the video.

This wasn’t the first time we saw Heiress rapping and following in her rapper dad, T.I.‘s footsteps. On Feb. 15, Tiny’s friend, Shakur Sozahdah, shared a Snapchat video of the baby girl rhyming to the tune of the Migos song “Walk It Talk It” by saying, “Yummy in my tummy – yummy in my tummy.” She also shared another before that of her happily singing, “Boom chicka whatcha chicka whatcha chicka boom.”

Between rapping along to her brother or other hip hop artists, or singing her own tunes, it definitely seems like little Heiress inherited her parents’ musical abilities! We can’t wait to see more!