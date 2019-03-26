‘This Is Us’ Recap: Randall & Beth Go Head-To-Head In Game-Changing Fight

The March 26 episode of ‘This Is Us’ was the Randall and Beth episode we’ve been waiting for all season long. The episode chronicled their history and revealed some deep issues that led to their big fight.

The March 26 episode of This Is Us picks up right where the show left off last week. Randall and Beth are in their bedroom ready to have the fight of their marriage. “I am looking at you right now, and I don’t even recognize you,” Beth tells Randall. Randall openly admits that the mean voicemail message was a “gross misstep” and he was trying to hurt Beth’s feelings. He thought Beth wasn’t going to show up to the dinner, but Beth asks him when she’s never had his back. That’s when Randall realizes she’s always had his back. Beth doesn’t think Randall is on board with her dance career. The one time she’s wanted something, he’s made it about himself. They’ve been having the same fight since they met.

After they first met, Randall asks Kevin for advice on how to ask Beth out. He takes her to dinner, and it’s a little awkward. Beth is closed off. When Randall reveals that his dad recently died, that’s when Beth opens up. The waiter comes up to them and wants them to pay for their dinner in advance. Randall doesn’t want any conflict, so he pulls out the checkbook, but Beth gets pissed. She walks off and Randall follows. “You’re a lot. And this date was a lot,” Beth tells Randall. She’s overwhelmed by everything. “I just thought you deserved a great first date,” Randall says. Beth asks him not to call her again. Randall is not giving up, though. He knows he’s going to marry her.

Seven years down the road, Beth and Randall are together. He won’t stop proposing, and Beth keeps saying “not yet.” The couple continues to address the root of their issues head-on. For example, when Randall and Beth are out with Rebecca, Beth gets upset that Randall has told his mom about all of his failed proposals. She wants their relationship to have some privacy. Randall defends his mom and this turns into a fight about getting married. Beth admits she doesn’t want to get married yet because she hasn’t figured out her life yet. “I don’t want my life to be consumed by my husband’s,” Beth says. Randall storms off. Later, Rebecca talks to Beth. “I’m glad it’s going to be you,” Rebecca tells Beth. Rebecca gives Beth some perspective on life and marriage. Afterward, Beth takes Randall to get nachos and ginger beer. This is the perfect situation for a proposal, and Beth gives Randall the nudge. Before he gets down on one knee, she makes him promise that “we’re not going to lose ourselves in each other.” He proposes and she happily accepts.

At their wedding, they run into some problems with their vows. While Beth waits until the last minute to write hers, Randall’s are a “deeply boring dissertation on marriage.” When Beth is ready, Randall is rewriting. They discuss the vows and agree to just write them together. “Ever part of me belongs to you,” Randall says during their wedding. “You’re my steady place, Beth.” Beth admits that she didn’t think they’d end up together, but she tells her husband that she’s “never been seen so completely, loved so passionately, protected so fiercely.”

Over the years, they’ve always tried to avoid conflict at all costs. They put the band-aid on their problems and walk away. But not anymore. Beth refuses to give up or “bend” to whatever Randall wants. That’s the problem. She notes that “our lives don’t work unless I’m doing the bending.” Randall finally stops holding back. When Beth goes low and mocks his anxiety attacks, that’s when Randall throws in the towel. He walks out and heads to Philadelphia.