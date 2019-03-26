Netflix is blessing us with more Noah Centineo movies. Noah stars in the new Netflix movie ‘The Perfect Date.’ His character becomes the perfect plus-one in this adorable rom-com.

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is still very far off, but Netflix is releasing a brand-new movie called The Perfect Date that stars everyone’s crush/the Internet’s boyfriend, Noah Centineo. This time around, Noah plays Brooks Rattigan, a guy who has the academic chops to get into his dream school, but he’s low on cash. To earn some extra money to pay for college, he poses as the boyfriend of a sarcastic and self-assured girl named Celia Lieberman (Laura Marano).

Brooks soon realizes he’s the perfect stand-in boyfriend, so he launches an app selling himself as a plus-one. He meets his dream girl, played by Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, through this journey, but Brooks begins to question everything on his rise to the top. Brooks finds himself torn between the guy he really is and the guy everyone wants him to be. There also might be some love triangle action in The Perfect Date.

This movie is Noah’s latest project with Netflix. On top of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Noah also starred alongside Shannon Purser in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. Noah is currently filming the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel with Lana Condor. The Perfect Date also stars Odiseas Georgiadis and Matt Walsh. The movie will be released April 12 on Netflix, so make sure to get your popcorn and your friends together for this latest Netflix romantic-comedy.