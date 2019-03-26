Interview
Sophie Turner Reveals She Experimented W/ Her Sexuality Before Joe Jonas: ‘I Love A Soul, Not A Gender’

Sophie Turner is happily engaged to Joe Jonas, but before she met her fiancé, she experimented with her sexuality, she said in a new interview with ‘Rolling Stone.’

Sophie Turner, 23, stunned in her new Rolling Stone cover story alongside Maisie Williams, 21, and used the interview to touch upon her sexuality. For the first time, the Game of Thrones actress revealed that both “guys” and “girls” have made an impact on her dating life.  “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” the actress told Rolling Stone for its April cover story. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know,” she explained. At her mention of girls, Sophie elaborated. “Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender,” she said.

While it’s the first time that Sophie has referenced dating girls before, she’s touched upon the topic of sexuality in the past with her Game of Thrones character – Sansa Stark. “In the GoT universe, I think she’s going to have to swing the other way,” she said of her character in May of 2016. “The men thing isn’t working for her,” the actress told EW at the time.

However, there’s only one person who’s the apple of Sophie’s eye these days. The actress is engaged to the Jonas Brothers pop rocker Joe Jonas, 29. The couple announced their engagement in October of 2018 and while a date for the two stars’ wedding has yet to be set, sources say that it may be held in summer of 2019.

For Sophie, the cover story was a bittersweet one, as it largely touched upon the end of Game of Thrones, the long-running drama series that began back in 2011. When speaking of the finale, the actress admits she totally cried. “Because, I cry at everything,” she said in the interview. However, the actress was sure to leave the chat on a positive note. “I feel very satisfied with the ending of the entire show,” she says. “Every story arc came to a really good close.”