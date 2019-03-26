Shuri Confirmed Dead In ‘Avengers: Endgame’: New Poster Reveals She Was Snapped By Thanos

Thanos claimed one more hero. The new posters for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ are out, and they reveal something devastating. While Shuri’s fate was unknown at the end of ‘Infinity War’, it’s now confirmed that she’s dead.

We knew that half of our Marvel heroes were killed when Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War. But Shuri? Fans were holding out hope that T’Challa’s younger sister survived the Snappening, since she wasn’t seen being dusted. Not the case. If the new character posters for Avengers: Endgame are to be believed, Shuri’s dead, just like Spider-Man, Gamora, Loki, and so many others. The Endgame posters show most of the characters we already knew were alive — the core Avengers, for example — in color. The ones we saw get dusted have black and white posters. Shuri, you guessed it… black and white.

The Black Panther heroine’s fate in the Snappening was unknown since, again, she wasn’t seen either surviving or disappearing. There was also the matter of the first Endgame trailer. In the very last scene, Bruce, Steve, and Natasha are seen holding down the fort at the Avengers headquarters in upstate New York. Behind them are photos of Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and Shuri, which both say “missing.” We know that Scott made it because, well, he shows up at their front door in the clip and asks to be let in. The posters do reveal some good news, though! Valkyrie, Happy Hogan, Wong, and Pepper Potts all survived, which we previously didn’t know.

Pepper surviving fuels a particular fan theory, too. In the comics, Pepper, at one point, dons her own version of the Iron Man suit and becomes a hero named Rescue. In the first Endgame trailer, Tony Stark uses the word “rescue” many times while recording his message to Pepper. Is that a hint that Rescue’s the one who will save him and Nebula from their destroyed ship? To see the other Avengers: Endgame character posters, and to get a refresher on who lived, and who died in Avengers: Infinity War, scroll through our gallery above.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019.