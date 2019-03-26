Penelope Disick, 6, Rocks Pink Cowboy Boots In Cute Pic & Dad Scott Calls Her His ‘Little Dumpling’

Ride ’em cowgirl! Penelope Disick is showing off that once again she’s a fashion champ when it comes to footwear. She’s rocking pink boots and dad Scott couldn’t be more proud of his only daughter.

Scott Disick has always made it known that the number one lady in his life is daughter Penelope Disick (sorry Sofia Richie!). He absolutely dotes on his only daughter and shares his love via the sweetest Instagram posts. On March 26, the 35-year-old wrote “My little dumpling 🥟 ❤️” next to a photo of the six-year-old laying on a bed while wearing stylish pink cowboy boots. Penelope looks so happy, with a big smile on her face as she cuddles into a big furry pillow. Ever the stylish little one she’s wearing an adorable dress featuring a white top with a fierce-looking cat’s face and a black skirt. The pink cowboy boots are the perfect pop of color for the outfit. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

Fans always melt at the way Scott absolutely worships his little princess, or in this case his “dumpling.” “Love your daddy daughter relationship! You’ve always been a great father and it’s amazing to see how much your love for them has grown throughout the years!” one fan gushed while another added “U r a great father. She looks happy with u and she is a beautiful young lady.”

Other fans were marveling how much she’s grown into looking like Scott instead of mom Kourtney Kardashian, 39, as she gets older. “She looks exactly like you,” one fan gushed while another commented “She is your twin! 😍.” Another pointed out “You got some strong ass genes Lord.” Penelope’s hair has become darker as she’s grown up and now that she’s had her very first haircut ever on Feb. 12, her facial features are more prominent and she really is her dad’s mini-me. P now sports a short bob just at her shoulder length and looks more like her handsome daddy every passing day.