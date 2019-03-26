Nikki Bella: How Her New Romance With Artem Chigvintsev Is Helping Her Forget About John Cena

When Nikki Bella’s with her new boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, John Cena’s the last thing on her mind, we’ve learned exclusively. He’s the real deal!

John Cena who? A year after their painful breakup, Nikki Bella is living her best life again, and some of that happiness is thanks to her new man — Artem Chigvintsev. Artem, Nikki’s former Dancing With The Stars partner, is everything Nikki wanted in a man and more, a source close to the WWE star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. And her lingering feelings for her former fiancé are now a thing of the past. “Artem is doing a great job of helping Nikki get over her broken heart from John,” the source said. “Nikki is really happy for the first time in a while and forgetting all about her heartbreaking split from John.” What Nikki had with John was real, true love. But what’s done is done; their relationship just ran its course.

Now she’s free to move on with her dancer boyfriend, and the source says Nikki is “quickly” falling in love again! “It’s a completely different relationship than what she had with John, which is a breath of fresh air for her,” they dished. “Nikki had no idea that chemistry like this could be out there waiting for her.” That’s just so lovely to hear. And it’s not just Nikki who loves Artem. The Total Bellas star’s inner circle totally approves, too. “Her family worried that she would need a long time to fully move on [from John], but Artem really put his best foot forward in trying to win Nikki’s heart,” a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They knew him before and really like him.”

Nikki doesn’t need to worry about drama with her ex-fiancé, as another source has told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that John “supports her and will always love her for the person she was to him and the time they had together. If Nikki is finding love elsewhere, he is happy for her and has nothing ever bad to say about either of them.” So, what’s next for the happy couple? Now that Nikki’s also announced that she’s leaving the WWE, it’s going to be all about enjoying her new relationship, traveling, and figuring out her next step — with Artem by her side.

