Mattel Debuts Collection Of BTS Dolls & Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Them

The official BTS dolls from Mattel are here! The brand debuted the figurines via a group photo on March 26, then gave fans a closer look at each individual doll via solo shots. Not ALL fans are loving them, though…

“MIC drop, ARMY!” Mattel tweeted to BTS fans on March 26. “For the first time ever, we’re thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the “Idol” music video.” The tweet also included a photo of the dolls all lined up, giving a full glimpse at the outfits all the guys are wearing. Some of the dolls have their arms up, waving to an imaginary crowd, while the rest are striking poses of their own on the makeshift stage. Mattel then went on to post a series of tweets that showed the dolls individually, so fans could get a closer look at all the intricacies.

Mattel began teasing BTS fans with close-up images of some of the dolls and their outfits earlier this month, and the ARMY has anxiously been waiting for the full view. However, now that it’s here, some loyal followers are admittedly a bit disappointed. For the most part, it seems that a large number of fans were not impressed with the styles of the guys’ hair. “I’m not hating really but this just isn’t it,” one person wrote. “Some facial features of 4 members actually look similar, but hair kinda ruined it.” Another person added, “I understand that much effort was put into creating and working on these dolls. It seems that a bigger focus was allocated into the facial features and the costumes. It would be great if their hair could be fixed, so it resembles at least a little bit real life.”

Overall, most fans were supportive of Mattel, and thanked the brand for bringing the dolls to life, even if they weren’t 100% satisfied with the final products. Many fans also urged those who were not writing nice things about the dolls to be appreciative of Mattel’s effort.

MIC Drop, ARMY! 🎤For the first time ever, we're thrilled to show you the line of #BTSxMattel fashion dolls! Take a look at V, SUGA, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope as dolls inspired by the Idol music video! 💜😍#BTSDollsOfficial @BigHitEnt pic.twitter.com/0fd1XpLVFF — Mattel (@Mattel) March 26, 2019

i edited the hairs on the bts mattel dolls and you can totally see a difference if their hairs looked better,, not saying i’m disappointed on these dolls but it did not reach my expectations pic.twitter.com/ax3Q2isJTE — elle ☁︎ (@taegibbby) March 26, 2019

The dolls are expected to go on sale in September for $19.99 each — so start saving up if you want to get all seven! Meanwhile, BTS fans have a lot to look forward to in the months until the dolls come out. The guys are performing on Saturday Night Live April 13, and will be continuing their world tour all summer long!