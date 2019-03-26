Mariah Carey Shows Off Amazing Figure In Sparkling Minidress After NYC Show

Would she even be Mariah Carey if she weren’t wearing glitter? Mariah stepped out in NYC after a show wearing the most dazzling, sequined mini dress and our jaws are still on the floor after seeing this pic.

Only Mariah Carey would bust her butt onstage for hours and unwind afterward in an even sexier outfit! Mariah hit the streets of New York City after her March 25 Caution show at Radio City Music Hall wearing the tiniest, sequined mini dress. She looked impeccable while injecting a little glitter into her life again, rocking the dress with an impossibly short skirt and plunging neckline. She proved that sultry can also be classy; the mini had a blazer silhouette and long sleeves, and she paired it with demure, nude stockings. Her hair was slicked back into a chic bun, and she completed the look with sky-high Louboutins and hoop earrings. We’re obsessed!

Mariah, 49, waltzed out of Radio City hand in hand with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 35, and stopped to sign autographs for her loyal Lambs waiting outside. After that, the couple headed to a concert after party at NYC hotspot Tao, where they partied the night away. We all know that Mariah loves herself some sparkles, so it’s only fitting that she wore this for the celebration. After all, she just rocked a sequined dress in the music video for her new song, “A No No”. The teal, sequined mini hugged her every curve, and she paired it with a glamorous (hopefully faux) fur coat. A true queen!

And earlier this year, she rocked a slinky glitter gown for her appearance on a Lip Synch Battle episode dedicated to her music. The lavender dress, paired with a matching marabou stole, was the epitome of old Hollywood class. Even better? She posted a cute pic from the set with The Assassination of Gianni Versace star Darren Criss, who was also wearing sequins!

For more pics of Mariah rocking the most glittery, dazzling outfits, scroll through our gallery above. We suggest putting on a pair of sunglasses first!