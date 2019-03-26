Lottie Tomlinson Hopes Late Mom & Sister Are ‘Having The Best Time’ Together In New Tribute

On what would have been her mother’s 46th birthday, Lottie Tomlinson hoped that Johannah Deakin and Félicité Tomlinson – the sister she and Louis Tomlinson recently lost to an apparent heart attack – were ‘celebrating’ together.

“Happy birthday to my gorgeous Mama,” Lottie Tomlinson, the younger sister to One Direction’s Louis Tomlin, posted to her Instagram Stories on March 25, on what would have been her mother’s — Johannah Deakin — 46th birthday. The heartfelt tribute was made even sadder knowing that Lottie had just lost her younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson, to an apparent heart attack. “3rd birthday without you. Only this time, you’ve got gorgeous Fizzy with you to celebrate…I hope you’re both having the best time.”

“I love you more now than ever,” Lottie wrote on the black and white picture, taken from Johannah’s 2014 wedding to Daniel Deakin. “And I take every lesson you taught with me through life. Thank you for everything Mama.” Similarly, Lottie’s twin sisters – Daisy and Phoebe, 16 – shared their tributes to Johannah. “Mama, happy birthday. I love you to the stars,” Daisy wrote. “Happy birthday to me beautiful mummy bear. I wish you were here with us but I hope you and Fizzy Bob are celebrating in heaven. Miss you every day and love you more and more each second…”

Johannah passed away from leukemia at age 43 in December 2016, leaving behind Louis, Daisy, Phoebe, Lottie, Ernest Deakin, and Doris Deakin. Sadly, tragedy struck the family on March 13 when Félicité died from an apparent heart attack. The wildly popular Instagram fashion and beauty star collapsed in her fourth-floor apartment in Earl’s Court, West London, during the midday hours. The paramedics rushed to her home but were unable to revive her. While an official cause of death has yet to be released, a rep for Louis confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that she died from “heart attack/cardiac arrest.”

While Louis has yet to speak about the heart-wrenching loss of his sister, Daisy and Phoebe issued their tributes to Félicité shortly after her passing. “Words don’t even begin to describe how shocked and broken hearted we all are,” Phoebe wrote. “You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried. I’m lost without you and the thought of never seeing you again scares me like you wouldn’t believe.” “No words will come close to explaining how broken I am, once again,” Daisy added. “My precious sister. My heart is bleeding.”