Kourtney Kardashian Poses Topless For Cover Of ‘Vogue Mexico’ Beauty Issue — See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian goes completely topless for the latest cover of the ‘Vogue Mexico’ beauty issue and wears nothing but neon orange eye shadow for the sexy shoot.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, just landed her very first Vogue cover and the mother-of-three poses naked for Vogue Belleza, (the beauty issue), of Vogue Mexico. On the cover, Kourtney’s face is pictured with her mouth wide open, as if she’s screaming, her eyes shut, and her hands in her wet, wavy hair. She’s barely wearing any makeup aside from the main attraction of the cover which is her bright, neon orange eyeshadow which completely covers her entire eyelids. Her makeup throughout the spread was done by makeup artist, Wendi Miyake, while her hair was done by celeb stylist, Andrew Fitzsimons. Throughout the shoot, Kourtney poses for a slew of gorgeous looks which highlight her face and makeup for the beauty issue.

Aside from going completely topless while just wearing bright orange eyeshadow, she is also pictured from the side wearing a sleeveless, turquoise blue dress with her jet black hair slicked down while wearing matching electric blue eyeliner just under her bottom eyelids and no where else. She’s also featured in a few black and white photos which see Kourtney lying down in a black feather dress with no bra on underneath, showcasing major side-boob. Another notable look from the spread stars Kourtney wearing a dark red suit, paired with a sleek slicked back bun and a deep burgundy lip.

Speaking to the magazine, Kourtney admits, “The greatest strength in my life, is the support of my family, who continues promoting my dreams. One of the most important qualities that they instilled in me was to treat all people with humility and respect.” As for how she has become a businesswoman, “In my adolescence I used to listen to my mother making business calls and one of the things I learned from her since then was to never take a ‘NO’ as an answer.The secret lies in getting close to the right people, those who understand your ideas and they do not set limits for you,” she said. Kourtney continues, “The passion in each of my projects is essential, every day requires a different effort because I am involved in different activities that absorb a large part of my energy, so I must be very clear in the decisions I make, to put all my attention and above all love in everything I do.”

Kourtney explains that she never expected her life to turn out this way, “I never thought that I would become a benchmark in the world of business, fashion and beauty, it was simply constant work that opened the way for me to develop and explore new facets in my life, since I want to convey to my followers that we are all capable of undertaking new challenges and leaving behind our fears.” The decision to have Kourtney grace the beauty issue of Vogue Mexico, further adds speculation to what many people believe – that Kourtney is starting her own beauty line called Poosh, named after her daughter, Penelope’s, nickname.