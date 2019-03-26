Kim Kardashian Goes To Dinner With Kimora Lee Simmons In Just A Sparkly Bodysuit & Shimmery Pantyhose

The sheer bodysuit trend is already underway, but Kim Kardashian took the style to a new level with a serious dose of shimmer in her Versace tights. The ‘KUWTK’ star went all out for her ‘Paris night.’

Kim Kardashian, 38, shined brighter than the Eiffel tower for her night out in Paris with fashion designer and friend Kimora Lee Simmons, 43, on March 25. The KKW Beauty owner wore a smoky silver bodysuit that glimmered with sparkles, but made sure she twinkled from head-to-toe by throwing on a pair of shimmery Versace tights. Kim complemented the glittery outfit with the luxury label’s crystal heels, a floor-length knit coat and black rectangular sunglasses. Kim filmed her Versace on Versace look for her Instagram Story, writing, “Paris Nights with @kimoraleesimmons” and saying, “Look at these Versace tights with these Versace shoes.” Get a closer look below!

The bodysuit and pantyhose combo was actually Act II for Kim’s wardrobe on Monday, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted wearing a snakeskin print coat, pants and boots in Paris on the same day. The cosmetic mogul is a big fan of the scaly pattern, and apparently so is North West, 5! The mother-daughter duo twinned in snakeskin outfits for Kanye West’s church service in Los Angeles on March 24, right before Kim jetted off for France.

Kim is back to walking in Paris’ streets again, after the reality show star held off on visiting the City of Lights for nearly two years. Kim was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room in Oct. 2016, and she wouldn’t return to France’s capital until June of 2018 for the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2019 menswear show. Kim fought her trauma to see her friend, Virgil Abloh, reveal his debut collection at the show. The mother of three, who’s now expecting her fourth child via surrogate, recounted this memorable trip on the Dec. 2 episode of KUWTK: “I don’t think I’ll ever forget my experiences in Paris — the good and the bad.”

Kim demonstrates how a bodysuit, paired with see-through pantyhose, can create the illusion of a seamless and seductive jumpsuit! We have seen stars like Bella Hadid pull off similar tricks — check out even more celebrities in daring sheer jumpsuits.