Kim Kardashian ‘Flattered’ That Women ‘Want Her Body’ — But Plastic Surgery ‘Doesn’t Fix Everything’

Kim Kardashian’s body has been the representation of what many women want to look like when getting plastic surgery, and although Kim’s honored, she believes women should love themselves first.

Kim Kardashian, 38, is well aware that there are many women out there who are willing to get plastic surgery to have a body that looks like hers. Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is honored to know folks find her attractive enough to go through surgery to resemble her physical features, including her famous butt, she also feels people should work on loving themselves above all else.

“Kim is incredibly flattered by the fact that so many women want to have her body and look like her,” a Kardashian source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She hasn’t always been a fan of her butt and has struggled with feelings of insecurity and all the focus on her body parts. But the fact that so many women want to look like her definitely helps boost her confidence. However, Kim also wants people to love themselves just the way they are, and doesn’t think plastic surgery will fix everything. Kim knows that no amount of plastic surgery will help if you don’t love yourself first and foremost. She thinks women should first try and focus on healthy habits like working out before heading to the surgeon’s office for butt implants.”

Recent reports prove that celebs like Kim, who many women consider gorgeous, as well as filters for photo apps like Snapchat, are reasons plastic surgery is on the rise. There was a 19 percent increase in Brazilian butt surgeries in 2018 with a total of 24,099 people getting them, according to the New York Post. A Brazilian butt lift is a procedure that many lovers of Kim’s full behind get. It involves taking the patient’s own fat from elsewhere in the body and using it to enhance and increase the appearance of the buttocks to a desired amount.

Despite the popularity of the procedure, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) considers it one of the more dangerous plastic surgery procedures out there, and some doctors even refuse to perform it. “It has the highest mortality rate of any surgical procedure tracked by the ASPS,” Dr. Daniel Maman, a board-certified plastic surgeon at 740 Park Plastic Surgery, told the New York Post. ASPS determines that there is a death rate of 1 in 3,000 in Brazilian butt lifts, which is quite the contrast when you compare it to the 1 in 25, 000 death rate for all cosmetic procedures.