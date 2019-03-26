Khloe K Lavishes Fan Who Said She Couldn’t Afford Good American Jeans With Free Clothes

Khloe Kardashian generously showered a fan in free clothes from her ‘Good American’ clothing line after the fan took to Twitter to explain she had to work overtime to be able to buy jeans from the line.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, made a hardworking fan’s dreams come true when she sent her a ton of clothes from her Good American clothing line. The fan, who took to Twitter to share numerous photos of the goodies, initially got Khloe’s attention when she posted a tweet on Mar. 15 about having to work 20 hours to be able to afford jeans from the brand. “So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans…and I’m in love with them…catch me picking up extra shifts,” the fan’s original tweet read. It didn’t take long for Khloe to respond with, “Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them”, but the response caused a lot of backlash, and some followers even called Khloe “tone deaf” for calling the fan’s work situation “cute”.

Khloe’s action of sending the fan a lot of free Good American items, including jeans, shorts, skirts and more, seemed to make up for the response that some thought was insensitive. “I still can’t believe my tweet got so much attention. I have adored @khloekardashian for so long and am so thankful she took the time out of her day to send me some AMAZING clothes. I never once took her tweet to be anything other than positive. My bulletin board says it all!!” the fan tweeted along with several pictures of her wearing and flaunting the clothes Khloe sent. Khloe again responded to the tweet. “I am so happy you received your Good American goodies!!! Keep working hard and being such a positive soul,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s response read.

Khloe’s Good American clothing line’s success has allowed her to expand it over time. It made a whopping $1 million on the first day of its release in 2016 and has only grown from there. What started out as a denim line has increased and it now includes fitness wear, dresses, shirts, jackets and more.

I am so happy you received your Good American goodies!!! Keep working hard and being such a positive soul 💕💜💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 26, 2019

It’s great to see Khloe sharing her clothing line with fans who may not be able to afford everything it has to offer. What a great way to turn the negative backlash into a positive!