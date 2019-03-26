Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Pic With Baby True After Tristan Breakup: It’s Just ‘You & I’ Now

Khloe Kardashian’s latest snap with baby True is completely heart-melting, & the caption included a telling message about how she’s feeling following her February breakup.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is going it solo as a momma at the moment, and she’s all smiles about it. The mother to baby True, 11 months, took an adorable photo with her daughter on March 26, and the two were beaming in the Instagram snapshot. While little True giggled and looked towards the camera, her loving mom looked down at her in her arms. The reality star was looking chic and put together with a Louis Vuitton satchel slung around her waist, and a pair of brown suede boots on her feet. Of course, True looked adorable as ever and donned an angelic white dress. The caption to the photo was short, but said it all. “You and I” Koko wrote, between a set of two hearts. SEE THE ADORABLE PHOTO HERE.

Judging from the smile on her face, Khloe is doing just fine without her athlete ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The two split just this past February, when he was caught up in a cheating scandal involving Khloe’s own family friend, Jordyn Woods. But – this isn’t the first time Khloe has assured fans she’s doing A-okay. She took to Twitter on March 18 to gush about her baby girl, and swore the entire journey has been “worth” it. “Baby True made it all worth it, Thank you for your beautiful message,” she wrote to a fan that day. Her loving message didn’t stop there. “She is my heart and soul. “I get so excited for every little day with her,” she added in a separate tweet.

While the sudden breakup was surely hard for Khloe, she’s managed to stay positive. “Khloe is in a lot of pain right now but she’s doing her best to keep a positive attitude,” a source close to the Good American co-founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “And that’s because the mother is choosing her 11-month-old daughter with Tristan over resentment. “She knows True needs a happy and healthy mommy. That is driving her and giving her strength to stay in her happy place,” our source explained.

While Koko is all about being the ultimate mother-daughter duo with True, that doesn’t mean she’s completely shutting Tristan out. She’s actually maintained that he’s a good father, and a source close to the reality star HollywoodLife why it’s so important to her to stay on good terms with her ex. “Khloe is setting aside any resentment she feels towards Tristan, so that she can help nurture his relationship with True. She knows the best thing for True is if she and Tristan get along,” even if he had “let [Khloe] down as a partner,” a Kardashian insider tells us. “She’s determined to do all she can to foster a relationship between Tristan and True. Although Khloe wishes Tristan would have made many different choices she knows he loves his daughter deeply,” our source adds.