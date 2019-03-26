‘RHOA’s Eva Marcille’s Ex Responds To Abuse Allegations: ‘I’m Not Perfect’ But She’s ‘Obsessed’

Eva Marcille used the March 24 ‘RHOA’ episode to reveal she’s been living in fear of her ex, Kevin McCall. Now, the rapper is defending himself on social media.



After Eva Marcille, 34, shockingly revealed on Real Housewives of Atlanta that she’s taken out multiple restraining orders against her ex, Kevin McCall, he’s sharing his side of the story. The rapper took to Twitter in an attempt to defend himself. “Trust me I’m not perfect I had anger issues! I’ve completed anger management to deal with being alienating my children & how to stop playing the victim so that I can control my situation and the overall out come. My entire family misses the girls (have empathy for them at-least)” he wrote to his 128K followers on March 25.

Eva’s ex didn’t stop there. He went on to throw some shade at his former flame, placing the blame on her for being what he calls “obsessed.” “It’s sad when she gotta keep using my name for her story line, if I was the husband I would be like ‘Real Hoe of Atlanta is you out of you mind, or is you still obsessed with your child’s Father? Why is he in our story line so much ain’t I enuff headline for our relationship?” he wrote in a separate tweet, topped off with a laughter emoji.

However, fans seemed to think that Kevin only dug himself into a deeper hole. “All you’re doing with this nonsense exchange is validating Eva’s point. You are a loose cannon who needs to be kept in check, because you’re obviously incapable of doing it for yourself,” one wrote. “I for one thought the story was unrealistic when she discussed it until I started reading your tweets. Based on those alone there appears to be more truth than lies,” another commented below Kevin’s tweet.

This string of tweets arrived after Eva claimed that she’s had to “hide” from her ex, also the father of her daughter, Marley. “I still feel a sense of threat,” she shared in Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it’s the scariest feeling ever,” she added. The America’s Next Top Model winner even claimed that she involved the FBI at one point.

While Eva and her ex may share a child, Eva is adamant that she’s the only parent in the picture. It was in November of 2017 that Kevin reportedly disowned his daughter and deleted all photos of her from his social media. For Eva, she’s more than fine with taking the reins when it comes to parenting. “There’s no co-parenting, I’m the parent,” Marcille said in an interview with People. “He’s not in my life, and he’s not in Marley’s life. I have full custody. Michael is Marley’s father. [Kevin] ain’t nothing but a memory.”