Karlie Kloss & North West Wear Same Exact Pink Prada Dress — See Pics

Karlie Kloss and North West happened to wear the same exact dress and Karlie thinks it’s hilarious, even admitting North wore the look better. Do you agree?

Karlie Kloss, 26, has been filming the new Project Runway, which she has taken over from Heidi Klum, 45, as host. The supermodel opted to wear a sheer pink Prada dress on the second episode of the show, and believe it or not, it’s the same exact dress that Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West’s, 41, daughter, North West, 6, wore. Hilariously enough, North wore the pink dress first when she starred on the February cover of our sister site’s magazine, WWD Beauty Inc. Karlie took to Twitter on March 25, when she shared a side-by-side photo of her and North in the same outfit, writing, “North West wore it better.” Despite the huge age difference, both girls looked fabulous in the frock.

Karlie wore the Prada Sheer Tulle Dress to host the show and the pink midi dress features two layers. The top layer of the piece is bright pink, but completely sheer, featuring a mock-neck, no sleeves, and pleats down the front. The backside of the dress features a bow behind the mock neck that flows down the entire back of the piece. Underneath the dress was the second layer, a tighter white camisole slip which gave the dress dimension, considering the top layer is shapeless. Karlie opted to accessorize the frock with a pair of royal blue, satin slip-on pointy-toed mules with little bows on the front, as well as huge green drop earrings.

North, on the other hand, wore the exact same dress in the children’s version, with a matching transparent pink coat on top. She paired the dress with a pair of rainbow iridescent combat boots and tiny red colored sunglasses. She also got the five-star treatment, thanks to her mom, as Kim’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, threw North’s hair in slicked back, high pigtails while makeup artist, Mary Phillips, applied electric neon pink cat eyeliner to North’s lids. Another outfit she rocked for the shoot included a metallic purple ensemble of a turtle-neck crop top and matching pants. Plus, she switched up her hairstyle, going from pigtail pony tails to two space buns with braids on the front of her head.

Both Karlie and North have been rocking amazing outfits recently. Karlie has been putting her style on full display ever since hosting Project Runway and some of her gorgeous looks include her skin-tight red Carolina Herrera Long-Sleeve Bow Wrist Tie Cocktail Dress, emerald green pants and bedazzled Christian Siriano ensemble. North, has been showcasing her looks, especially at her dad’s Sunday Services. Just this past weekend, North opted to wear a full snakeskin outfit – a long-sleeve tee with matching biker shorts, while her mom also stunned in snakeskin.