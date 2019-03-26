NBA Star Jusuf Nurkic Suffers Brutal Leg Injury During Overtime — Graphic Video

Portland Trail Blazers player Jusuf Nurkic came down hard on his leg and suffered a devastating leg injury during the March 25 game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jusuf was taken off the court on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

Jusuf Nurkic, 24, was trying to tip in one of his teammate’s missed shots when he came down wrong on his left leg during the second overtime between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. The NBA player from Bosnia crashed down to the floor, and his left leg was bent at a gruesome angle. Jusuf was unable to get up after suffering the serious leg injury. He was later taken out on a stretcher so he could receive further medical treatment. Head coach Terry Stotts said after the game that Jusuf was at a local area hospital.

A statement from the Trail Blazers confirmed that Jusuf had suffered “compound fractures to his left tibia and fibula.” There is “no timetable for his return to basketball activity.” Jusuf has yet to release a statement himself. The Portland Trail Blazers were able to put out a 148-144 win against the Brooklyn Nets after Jusuf’s injury. Before the injury, Jusuf had scored 32 points and had 16 rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and two steals.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Jusuf Nurkic comes down awkwardly and suffers a devastating Gordon Hayward-like injury. pic.twitter.com/dbCXB0ji9g — Noah Magaro-George 🏀🏀🏀 (@N_Magaro) March 26, 2019

Jusuf’s teammate, Damian Lillard, spoke about the injury in a post-game interview. “It made me sick to my stomach,” Damian said. “As I was walking over there I saw everybody else turn around real quick and walk away and I looked and I saw his leg and I was just like, you hate to see that happen to him.” Fellow Trail Blazer Meyers Leonard tweeted after the game, “Great teammate. Great friend. Great player. Incredibly bright future. Thinking about you brother. Prayers up.” The Trail Blazers play their next game against the Chicago Bulls on March 27 at 8 p.m.