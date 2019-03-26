Jussie Smollett Speaks Out After Hate Crime Attack Charges Dropped: ‘I’ve Been Truthful On Every Level’

Moments after Jussie Smollett was cleared of all charges related to his alleged involvement in staging a racially profiled attack on himself, the ‘Empire’ star addressed his fans, family, and the world to give his thanks to those who believed and ‘prayed’ for him.

Jussie Smollett, 36, addressed the public for the first time on the day his Chicago Based-attorney, Ronald Safer confirmed to HollywoodLife that all charges will be dropped against him. The Empire actor admitted that he’s been “truthful on every level” throughout the investigation, in which he was accused of faking a racial attack against himself in Chicago in January. The full transcript of Smollett’s statement is below, along with a live video outside a Chicago courthouse, where his hearing took place on March 26.

“First of all I want to thank my family, my friends, the incredible people of Chicago and all over the country and the world who have prayed for me and showed me so much love. No one will ever know how much that has meant to me and I will forever be grateful. I want you to know that not for a moment was it in vein. I’ve been truthful and consistent on every level since day one. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.”

“This has been an incredibly difficult time. Honestly one of the worst of my entire life. But, I am a man of faith and i am a man that has knowledge of my history and I would not bring my family or the lives of the movement through the fire like this, I just wouldn’t. So, I want thank my legal counsel from the bottom of my heart. And, I’d also like to thank the state of Illinois for attempting to do what’s right. Now, I’d like nothing more than to just get back to work and move on with my life. But, make no mistakes, I will always continue to fight for the justice, equality and betterment of marginalized people everywhere. So again thank you for all of the support, thank you for faith and thank you to God. Bless y’all. Thank you very much.”

BREAKING: Jussie Smollett speaks after all charges were dropped: "I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I have been accused of." https://t.co/B2ahaJAW4t pic.twitter.com/0bgEBJFN33 — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2019

Smollett’s statement came after all charges were dropped against after the actor was accused of allegedly staging a racially public attack on him outside a Chicago Subway restaurant back in January. The alleged attack occurred while Empire was still filming, and Smollett was later cut from the show’s final two episodes of its fifth season in later February.

