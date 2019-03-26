Jussie Smollett Free Of All Charges For Allegedly Faking Hate Crime Attack — Case Dropped

In a shocking development, Jussie Smollet is a free man! The ‘Empire’ actor will reportedly not be prosecuted for allegedly faking a racial attack as the case against him ‘disintegrated’

Just when you thought the case surrounding Jussie Smollett, 36, couldn’t get ANY weirder, TMZ reported on March 26 that all charges against the Empire star — over allegedly faking a racial attack — have been dropped. Jussie and his lawyers raced to a Chicago courthouse on Tuesday morning, per TMZ, over this recent development. The publication reports that Jussie will have to surrender his $10k bond, and that he reportedly agreed to perform community service. But, that’s it. No jail time. Nothing of the sorts, it seems.

Considering he was facing 16 felony counts of lying to the police stemming from the alleged racial and homophobic attack in Chicago, this is a strange and shocking twist to the story. How did this happen? Well, a source tells TMZ that the prosecution’s case against Jussie “disintegrated.” There were reported issues with the $3,500 check that Jussie wrote out to the two other brothers involved in the allegedly fake attack. The police alleged that the money was a payment for the brother’s roles, but it “appears it was actually for physically training” all along.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him,” his lawyers said, per TMZ. “Jussie was attacked by 2 people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment.”

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions,” his legal team added. “This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.”

Full statement from Jussie Smollett's legal team is attached. pic.twitter.com/BkrqsJ7c7M — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) March 26, 2019

JUST IN: "This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated." Jussie Smollett's family releases statement as all criminal charges are dropped against him. https://t.co/FKZXOYi35O pic.twitter.com/W6XOTTi6LY — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 26, 2019

Fox issued the following in the wake of this development: “Many of you have reached out regarding today’s developments in the Jussie Smollett case. As of this time, the studio and network have no comment.”

