Jordyn Woods Twerks Like Blac Chyna In Blonde Wig Weeks After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods celebrated her ‘launch day’ with celebratory twerking and a new blonde wig. The model left her drama with the KarJenners behind to promote an exciting business venture in London.

When life gives you lemons, you just got to smile and twerk! That’s exactly what Jordyn Woods, 21, did during a trip to London on March 26, just weeks after her fallout with the KarJenner family. The model blasted Nicki Minaj’s “Good Form” and danced to the bop with a friend, as seen in the video below. Blac Chyna, the twerking queen herself, would be proud! Jordyn has good reason to shake her rump, despite the drama that has followed her in headlines. She just launched her false eyelash collection with Eylure, a United Kingdom-based beauty company, on March 25.

Jordyn debuted another hair makeover for the exciting occasion, as she wore a long platinum blonde wig over her short black hair. The model revealed she had chopped her natural hair on March 8. “Quick switch up for launch day 😁,” Jordyn posted on Instagram, alongside a sizzling shot of her in a blue mini dress with orange ruffles. The beauty has seriously been feeling herself as of late, as she stunned in a bronze gold mini dress just the night prior for a night out in London’s Notting Hill district with mother Elizabeth Woods. And just the week before, Jordyn made us take style notes once again by wearing a velvet blazer and skirt set to Craig’s in West Hollywood on March 22. It’s where she had just attended the 21st birthday party of former best friend Kylie Jenner in Aug. 2018, but Jordyn didn’t seem to pay mind — she was all smiles!

Even if Jordyn lost some friendships after she admitted Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, kissed her on the lips as she exited his house party on Feb. 17, her career has remained intact. For that reason, she still has reason to keep her chin up. “Jordyn wasn’t sure if she’d ever be able to recover a career after this mess and is truly grateful for her endorsement deal with Eylure,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who noted that the collection is a “huge source of income” for her. But she regrets what happened between her, the Cleveland Cavaliers player and the KarJenners, as our source added, “Jordyn still feels awful about the Tristan situation, but she has received so much support from her family and is starting to come out of hiding from the public eye.”

Although Jordyn’s perfectly happy twerking with other friends, she “really believes she will be friends with Kylie and the Kardashian again,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. That hope especially extends to Kylie, whom Jordyn met in middle school. “Jordyn knows she did wrong but wants the chance to make up for what she did and be forgiven and she would want nothing more than to be Kylie’s friend again,” our source added. “They are basically sisters and losing the friendship forever would be like a death in the family for Jordyn.”