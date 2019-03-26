Jhené Aiko Claps Back At Fan Who Says Her Album Will Diss Her Ex Big Sean: She Still Has ‘Tons Of Love’ For Him

Jhené Aiko teased that she’s ‘speaking truth only’ in her ‘next album,’ so a fan accused the singer of trying to ‘snitch’ on Big Sean. Jhené clarified what her new music will actually be about.

Jhené Aiko, 31, revealed that she’s working on the follow-up album to 2017’s Trip. She has already completed three new freestyles for 2019, and the “Spotless Mind” singer dropped another hint on her Instagram Story: “Speaking truth only. You can not control me.” In another IG Story update, Jhené promised again that we can expect passionate lyrics, as she wrote, “Took my last Klonopin today. ok. here comes the rage.” But one fan jumped to conclusions after reading the words “truth” and “rage,” presuming that Jhené would finally reveal what happened that led to the end of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Big Sean, 31.

“Well. Big Sean…she tryna snitch,” a fan wrote in The Shade Room’s comments section, as the outlet shared screenshots of Jhené’s posts on March 26. Jhené quickly shut down this theory. “Me and Sean are good. I got tons of love for him,” she replied, and then explained what — and who — she’ll actually be giving shout-outs to in her upcoming project: “my next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships… past, present, and future.” So, Sean could very well be one of the muses behind Jhené’s new music, but don’t expect a diss track! That also means Jhene’s other exes could’ve influenced the freestyles, who include her ex-husband and record producer Dot da Genius, and the R&B singer O’Ryan. Jhené shares a 9-year-old daughter, Namiko Love Browner, with O’Ryan.

“I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do is about him, but I’ve been through plenty of other things and situations that I pull inspiration from when I sit down and create a song. 💙 Have a good day ✨,” Jhené concluded. This is the first time the singer has alluded to her and Sean’s breakup. Jhené began dating the “Bounce Back” rapper in 2016, but rumors of a split erupted when she covered a tattoo of his face in Nov. 2018 (however, the songstress explained in a deleted tweet that she covered “ALL” her tats to make room for a dragon). But fans confirmed the breakup for themselves after seeing a photo of Sean and his ex, Ariana Grande, leaving a recording studio together on Feb. 28.

Just like Jhené promised in her clapback above, there is no bad blood between her and Sean — or Ariana. “No one should worry about Jhené. She and Big Sean are over, and they’ve been over for a while now. Jhené has no interest in getting back with Sean,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on March 2. “She’s focused on her work, on growing as an individual and as an artist. She has been doing a lot of soul-searching and taking care of herself since she and Sean split up. She’s been writing a lot, and working a lot, that’s helped her heal. She honestly isn’t paying attention to who Sean is hanging out with and doesn’t care.”