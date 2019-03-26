Ian Somerhalder Debuts Wild New Hair After Trying To Trim Locks Himself & Stopping Midway

Oops! Ian Somerhalder was ready to sport a new hairdo this spring, but remembered halfway through his haircut that he needs his signature long locks for a new TV show. His halfway haircut is a sight to be seen.

Ian Somerhalder, 40, broke out the hair clippers on March 25 to give himself a new look, but the end product wasn’t exactly what he was aiming for. Halfway through hacking off his long locks the actor realized he can’t cut his hair due to a new TV role, and was forced to suddenly stop. The photo of the moment is beyond hilarious and the star even admitted he tossed back a few glasses of wine before attempting the haircut. “After the 3 glasses of wine wore off and the clippers ran out of battery… something hit me like a ton bricks: a little thing called “continuity” for aka #VWars reshoots! I stopped trimming… Shit,” he wrote in the caption of the photo. Ian’s new look consisted of his classic long hair on one side of his head, and a much shorter length on the other side, leaving him with somewhat of a lopsided mohawk. Bonus points for originality?

Thankfully, The Vampire Diaries actor was able to find the humor in the situation. He went on to crack a little joke about the mishap. “Biotin smoothies here we come,” he wrote in another part of the caption. “Gotta grow this shit out fast… Hair growing out and gearing up for production now,” he said, alluding to the upcoming episodes of Netflix’s V-Wars he needs to film.

The hunky actor didn’t seem too torn up about the halfway haircut, but fans were distraught over the quirky new look. “Wtf has he done,” one fan commented below the pic. “Please explain this haircut 💀😂😂” another wrote. “What in the actual hell,” a third fan remarked. Ian’s follower’s just couldn’t seem to get over the new look! “Officially ruined,” one comment read. Ouch.

In April of 2018 The Vampire Diaries star announced that he would be taking on another blood-sucking role in Netflix’s new drama, V-Wars. The new series marks Ian’s first television role since The Vampire Diaries ended, and fans can’t wait to see him back in action. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, let’s just hope his hair grows out a bit before his next filming session.