Mel B Reveals If Geri Is Pissed At Her After Hookup Confession & Says She Doesn’t Get Why It’s A ‘Big Deal’

Mel B’s still talking about her apparent hookup with fellow Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell, and she’s spilling more tea. In a new interview, Mel revealed that she texted Geri after she admitted that they ‘had a thing’ back in the day. And, Geri’s reaction was…

Just one day after her bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown, 43, played coy about her confession, in which she said she slept with Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell, 46, aka Ginger Spice. While Mel didn’t deny her claim that she and Geri “had a thing” back in the day, she said she doesn’t understand why her admission is such a big deal. “I didn’t actually really admit to anything… I just admitted, you know, we had a little bit of a thing back in the day and that’s it,” Mel told 2Day FM’s Grant, Ed and Ash during a radio interview on March 25.

“It wasn’t like a big deal, we’ve known each other for like 20+ years,” Mel said, explaining, “It was a little thing that happened one night and I didn’t go into detail about it, but the press has taken it to a whole other level… It was like a little thing and we giggled about it the next day and that’s that… This was pre husbands, pre babies. I don’t know why everyone is making such a big deal about it!”

When she was asked about Geri’s reaction, Mel admitted that she texted Geri to tell her what she said to Piers when she landed back in LA, after the interview. “I texted her and said, ‘Look, I admitted on Piers that we had a little bit of thing. But, don’t worry about it, it was all tongue and cheek and I didn’t go into detail.”

While Mel didn’t reveal exactly what Geri had to say about her confession, she did admit that they’d spoken multiple times after the interview, and everything is fine. “I was on the phone with her … We had a long conversation. She texted me the night of and then we just spoke at lunch today, amongst other things because we’re getting ready for tour.”

During her explanation, Mel played coy and said all of the Spice Girls — Geri, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) — slept in the same bed. “All five of us did [sleep in the same bed]. We were on tour and we had our own hotel rooms booked, but we all ended up bunking in together,” Mel said. “That’s what girls do. — Five girls on tour, you know… They’re all great [to bunk with], because we just watch room service and watch movies and hang out together. We work so hard, so our down time, which is very minimal, you know, we just wanted to spend every moment together because we were on a plane the next day.”

Now, the Spice Girls are gearing up for their reunion tour, which kicks off in Dublin, Ireland on May 24. “We’re getting all of our bodies in shape… Our arena is massive,” Mel said, adding that tour rehearsals are going “really good!” — “It’s exciting!”

Mel B initially set the internet ablaze on March 24, when she got brutally honest (the title of her new book), with Piers Morgan during a taping of “Life Stories”.

In a preview, the host, who is known for his blunt commentary, grilled Mel about the rumors that she and Geri had been intimate. “You were coming here to be brutally honest,” he said, quoting the title of her book. “Did or didn’t you sleep with Geri Halliwell? Did you sleep with her?’“

Mel, who attempted to brush it off, said, “Yeah, we all slept in a bed together, but not like that,” adding that Geri, “had great boobs.” But, she later seemed to succumb to the pressure. “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband,” she said. Halliwell married motorsport racer Christian Horner in 2015. “But it’s a fact,” Mel admitted. “It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”