Eva Marcille ‘Glad’ That Ex Kevin McCall Tweeted About Abuse Allegations: They ‘Reveal The Real Him’

Eva Marcille thinks her ex Kevin McCall’s defensive tweet about his anger, which was in response to her comments about him on the latest episode of ‘RHOA’, helped to prove her point about the way he handles things.

Eva Marcille, 34, isn’t at all bothered that her ex Kevin McCall, 33, tried to defend himself and call her out after she spoke about getting multiple restraining orders on him in the Mar. 24 episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she actually thinks it proved he has anger issues. “Eva is actually glad that Kevin sent those tweets because they reveal the real him and also confirms everything she said about him on the show to be true,” a RHOA insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Eva is a very smart woman and she obviously heard whispers that people didn’t believe her story about her ex, but him publicly criticizing her only proves her point all that much more. Eva has never been afraid to show her vulnerable side, so she had no reason to lie about why she moved so many times and revealed the story about Kevin.”

Eva’s comments about Kevin, who is the father of her five-year-old daughter Marley, on the episode of the Bravo show, were disturbing to say the least. She claimed the rapper’s anger issues were so bad that she felt she had to “hide” from him. “I still feel a sense of threat,” she said in the RHOA episode. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it’s the scariest feeling ever.”

Eva feels her decision to speak out about Kevin on the show is something she had to do, no matter how he responds. ”She knows she has certain obligations when it comes to her career and posting on social media, but those are events she also knows have security and she is always thinking two steps ahead,” the insider continued. “Eva would never put herself or her family in harm’s way and she understands what steps she needs to take to stay safe.”

Kevin and Eva’s problems have seemed to negatively affect their daughter, Marley. Kevin reportedly disowned Marley in Nov. 2017 and deleted all photos of her from his social media. Just months before, he posted pics of Marley along with his oldest daughter, Jenesis, from a previous relationship, and claimed they were “missing” because their mothers were keeping them away from him. “I’ll keep fighting dolo but if you like fighting for a cause I would seriously like to find my own children. This is sick and disgusting to see in my own family,” he wrote along with the pics. He also claimed he hadn’t seen Marley in three years.