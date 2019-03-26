Conor McGregor Says He’s Retiring From MMA & Fans Are Not Convinced — ‘We Don’t Believe You’

Twitter blew up after Conor McGregor announced his retirement on March 25, but many fans do NOT think he’ll actually follow through with leaving MMA for good.

“Hey guys quick announcement,” Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter late at night on March 25. “I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!” The tweet immediately started going viral, but the majority of people who were posting about it did NOT believe Conor was actually being serious. “It’s a little early for April Fools,” one person wrote. Someone else joked that the tweet must just be the 30-year-old’s way of trying to get a higher check for his next fight.

Many other fans also posted GIFs to reveal their reaction to the news, including one of Will Ferrell saying “I don’t believe you” in Anchorman, and another of the same actor in Elf with the quote, “You sit on a throne of lies.” Interestingly, the very same night that Conor announced his retirement, he also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and said he was in the midst of talks for his next fight. “We’re in talks for July,” he said in the interview, which was likely filmed just hours before his tweet. “We’ll see what happens. There’s a lot of politics going on. The fight game is a mad game, but I am in shape and I am ready.”

Conor admitted that he and his family are “set for life” thanks to what he’s already done in his career, and that he does have other things, like his Proper No. 12 Whiskey brand, to focus on at the moment. However, he also said that fighting is still his passion. “I don’t necessarily need to fight,” he told Jimmy. “I am set for life, my family is set for life, we are good. But I am eager to fight.” It’s unclear what prompted his change of heart.

Conor has not won a UFC match since 2016, and his last fight was in October 2018. Since then, he welcomed his second child with girlfriend, Dee Devlin. He was also arrested earlier this month after an altercation outside a hotel in Miami, during which he allegedly grabbed a man’s phone and stomped on it. He was charged with felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief.