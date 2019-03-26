Cardi B Responds To Old Video That She Drugged & Robbed Men: ‘I Did What I Had To Do To Survive’

Cardi B responded to backlash from an old video that resurfaced, where she said she drugged and robbed men when she worked as a stripper, according to multiple outlets. Cardi released a lengthy statement, where she said, ‘right or wrong, I own my sh-t.’

The internet is a tricky thing. Cardi B, 26, is on the defense after an old Instagram video resurfaced over the weekend from three years ago, where she spoke about drugging and robbing men for financial survival during her time as a stripper. Multiple outlets claim Cardi said this in the video: “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f–k me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n—-s up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.” In the video, Cardi appears to begin crying while shutting down claims that she didn’t work to support herself.

After the old video started trending online, Cardi released a lengthy explanation on both Twitter and Instagram, despite telling fans she was taking a Twitter break for a few days on March 24. “So I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up,” Cardi said in her statement, which was posted as a typed note on March 26. “A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past, right or wrong, that I felt I needed to do to make a living. I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world with a perfect past. I always speak my truth. I always own my shit.”

“I’m a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are,” the “Twerk” rapper added. “There are rappers that glorify murder, violence, drugs, and robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive. I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it. I made the choices that I did at the same time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not.”

Cardi concluded: “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive. The men I spoke about in my live were men that I dated, that I was involved with men that were conscious, willing, and aware. I have a past that I can’t change. We all do.”

All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future. pic.twitter.com/VlPJW20thN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2019

Cardi, who is a new mother to 8-month-old daughter, Kulture, captioned the note on both Twitter and Instagram with, “All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future.”

The Grammy-winning rapper has been open about her stripper past on numerous occasions. Cardi used to strip in the Bronx, NY, where she was born and raised, and has credited her former occupation with helping to become a strong woman.

“A lot of women here, they taught me to be more powerful,” Cardi told CBS Sunday Morning’s Maurice DuBois in December 2018 during a profile, in which they visited Brooklyn’s Lust club where she once worked. “I did gain, like, a passion and love [for] performing,” Cardi said. “It made me feel pretty… I’m glad for this chapter in my life. A lot of people always want to make fun of me — ‘Oh, you used to be a stripper!’ — I don’t ever regret it, because I learned a lot. I feel like it matured me. My biggest ambition was money. That’s what these women put in my head: nothing is important but the money.”