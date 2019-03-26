Brooke Burke, 47, Poses Half Nude & Shows Off Her Tight Abs & Legs In Jaw-Dropping Pic

Brooke Burke is using her killer body to empower women through a nearly nude photo shoot. We’ve got the pic where she’s wearing just a skimpy crop top and encouraging people to ‘step into their sexy selves.’

Brooke Burke at 47-years-old has her best body ever and decided to show it off — ALL of it — in a nearly nude photo shoot. The former Dancing with the Stars co-host is a fitness fanatic and is toned and tight from head to toe. On March 26 she shared an Instagram pic where she was literally wearing nothing except a tiny pink workout crop top. The brunette beauty is seen posing standing with one leg bent and her hands up against a wall with a big confident smile on her face. Her incredible toned bare thigh is positioned to protect her privates as she’s not wearing any pants, while she flashes under boob on top. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

“It took me a bit to get the courage to post this pic. Wondering if people would see past my missing pants 😊. This female curated photo shoot represents so many things to me. Vulnerability, strength, sensuality and the ability to tone, sculpt and transform my body! Thank you @sarahorbanicphotos for celebrating women & encouraging them to step into to their sexy selves. Gratitude for allowing me to be brave #owningit‼️ feeling free. Tis the season to be #sexySTRONG,” Brooke captioned the photo.

Photographer Sarah Orbanic is the woman behind the gorgeous pic, and shared a less racy BTS Instagram photo from working with Brooke. In it she’s seen in a pool taking a pic of the mother of four, who is wearing a black bikini top and flaunting her super cut abs. “When your girl is too hot lol!!! Fun fact.. the water is only 3 feet high here 😂🙌🏼 #shortgirlproblems It’s always ‘anything for the perfect shot’ lol 😆 🙌🏼 with @brookeburke.” These two women seem to have such a great working relationship and respect for one another, no wonder Brooke felt comfortable and confident posing in the buff.

Fans went crazy for Brooke’s amazing photo and message of strength. “Congratulations @brookeburkebody! On this Incredible shot you embody beauty, dedication & discipline,” one fan commented while another told her “You look amazing! You’re definitely an inspiration. Good for you!” “What a beautiful image. Yes, celebrate our bodies,” another added, while one fan encouraged her, “Stunning….hell yes!!! Be proud of that body!” After looking at Brooke’s amazing figure, she’s definitely an inspiration to head to get fit!