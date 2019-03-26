Ariana Grande Performs Sexy, Unreleased Song During D.C. Stop Of ‘Sweetener’ Tour: Listen

Ari just keeps the hits coming. Fans in attendance at the March 25 stop of the ‘Sweetener’ tour got a special treat when she debuted a sultry, never-before-heard track!

Ariana Grande released a dazzling set of 12 tracks via her Thank U, Next album in February, but there’s more where that came from. The 25-year-old singer debuted yet another new song at her latest tour stop in Washington D.C.! Fans in attendance got a first listen to “She Got Her Own,” an allusive track that Ari first teased on social media nearly three years ago. With a little help from her “7 Rings” co-writer, Victoria Monet, 25, the songstress performed the long-awaited track to perfection, and it’s every bit the hard-hitting anthem fans have been waiting to hear.

The pop star delivered even more good news for fans on Instagram the next day. Ari revealed that the unreleased track may finally be getting an official release. “I know you’re all going to spam us with ‘DROP IT NOW’ but there’s a plan ! we promise. patience.” she assured followers when sharing a video from the night. Then, she revealed that there’s even MORE new music to come. “Oh and we made another one this trip too. you’ll get that one too. at some point. 🖤 i love you,” she added. Ariana is just the gift that keeps on giving.

Ariana kicked off her Sweetener world tour in New York City on March 18. Joined by Social House and Normani, she’s making the global trek across more than 70 cities. The singer used the first show to pay tribute to her late ex, Mac Miller, and it had fans all in their feels. When fans arrived at the venue that night, they heard the rapper’s music flooding the theater before the show started. “Ariana grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for sweetener tour rn and my heart can’t handle it SO MANY TEARS,” one person tweeted that night. Ari is scheduled to perform in Mac’s home state of Pennsylvania on March 26.

ariana and victoria performing ‘she got her own’ for the first time (1/3) pic.twitter.com/6ZBUQ5zjMR — nora (@diornasa) March 26, 2019

Ari’s new song is the ultimate bop, so here’s to hoping we get the official recorded version of the song soon. Watch her debut the sultry new track live, above!