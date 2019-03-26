‘RHOA’: Phaedra Parks’ Ex Apollo Nida To Be Released Early After Spending 7 Years In Prison For Bank Fraud

Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida is getting cut loose from prison sooner than he expected. We’ve got details on when he’s now going to be a free man after spending seven years behind bars for bank fraud.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks‘ ex-husband Apollo Nida just caught a lucky legal break. He’s going to be released from a federal prison a year earlier than his original sentence called for. He was sentenced to eight years behind bars in 2014 after pleading guilty of bank fraud and identity theft. Now according to paperwork obtained by The Blast, a federal judge okayed reducing Apollo’s sentence from 96-months to 84 months, giving the 40-year-old his freedom a full year ahead of schedule. But he’s still got well over a year’s time left to serve.

The document obtained by The Blast states, “The defendant’s sentence is hereby reduced to 84 months of imprisonment with credit to be given by the Bureau of Prisons for all time served. All other terms of the sentence imposed by this court on July 8, 2014, shall remain unaffected by this order.” The site reports he’ll now be released in August of 2020 and will spend several years on probation. He’s currently housed in New Jersey’s Fort Dix Federal Corrections Institute.

Phaedra and Apollo married in 2009 but she wasn’t on board with being a prison wife. She filed for divorce in 2014 after he turned himself in to begin his sentence. Apollo and Phaedra finally reached a divorce settlement after 3 years of court battles in 2017. The early release should come as good news to the former couple’s young sons Ayden 8, and Dylan, 5, who surely miss their papa. It’s also a blessing for Apollo’s fiancée Sherien Almufti as he got engaged while behind bars. He proposed to her in 2016, two years into his prison term.

In a June 30, 2018 episode of Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta, Sherien confessed, “I am marrying my best friend. I love him so much.” She revealed she and Apollo met through mutual friends years ago. “We didn’t officially become a couple until he got arrested,” she explained. “I stood by his side when everybody else didn’t. That’s what drew us closer.” Now she can have a wedding to him on the outside a year earlier than expected.