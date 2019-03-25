Tyler Baltierra Dad-Shamed For Kissing Newborn Daughter On The Mouth After Fans Claim Baby Wasn’t His

Tyler Baltierra is being dad-shamed for showing such a touching sign of love to his newborn daughter Vaeda. We’ve got the cruel comments about him kissing his infant on the lips.

Who knew there could be so many haters towards a parent showing love to a newborn? Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra was dad shamed for — shudder! — kissing his baby daughter Vaeda on the lips. He shared a beautiful black and white portrait to his Instagram on March 24, showing the 27-year-old dad holding his bundle of joy up to his face while lightly planting a sweet smooch on the little one. “Love kissing this little angel! 😍😘#DaddysBaby” the proud father captioned the pic. Then came the dad shaming.

“You just don’t kiss them on the mouth, that’s it,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added “There’s just no reason to kiss a newborn baby on the mouth.” One user wrote “Yes someone can carry herpes virus and if u kiss a newborn it can be passed on and can be fatal.” Many shamers seemed to be focused on the danger passing along bacteria or other germs to his one-month-old daughter with wife Catelynn Lowell, 27.

Fortunately there were plenty of fans who defended Tyler and the response to the photo was so positive. “Tyler your daughters are your world. Please don’t listen to what people say,” one fan assured him while another wrote, “In a world full of negativity, there’s this gorgeous picture of a man loving his daughter and you people seriously shame on it with bacteria opinions and NONSENSE?” Many comments were along the lines of this one, from a fan who wrote “This picture truly melts my heart this is sooo precious a daddy’s love for his little girl”

Tyler had to deal with these new haters just three days after having to defend that he’s the biological father of Vaeda. On Mar. 21 he shared a close up of the little one’s sweet face and trolls claimed Catelynn must have cheated on her hubby because Vaeda’s skin appeared slightly darker than Tyler’s. “Wow. I’m actually just appalled at the ridiculously asinine comments about my newborn,” Tyler clapped back “We live in a world that is so divided, judgmental, self-righteous and opinionated…and unfortunately it’s very evident with these comments. Respectful MATURITY is having a strong opinion and voicing it when necessary. Disrespectful IMMATURITY is having a strong opinion and voicing it when it is NOT NECESSARY. Your deity knows all of your thoughts…but evil can only hear what comes out of your mouth. Live with love and speak with peace or karma is not going to be your ally, I can guarantee that!”