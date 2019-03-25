Travis Scott ‘Hurt’ Over Relationship Issues With Kylie, But She Respects He’s Making Effort With Trip

Travis Scott’s romance with Kylie Jenner has reportedly been on the rocks, and the rapper’s so upset that he’s willing to go above and beyond to make things work, including planning a tropical vacation.

Travis Scott, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 21, have reportedly been mending their relationship ever since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accused her rapper boyfriend of cheating on her, and it looks like a vacation in a tropical climate is something Travis is reportedly planning to help make things better, when he gets a break from his current Astroworld tour.

“Travis feels hurt that he and Kylie are having issues in their relationship which is why he’s willing to do anything and everything to make her feel confident in him and their family again,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kylie respects Travis’ busy schedule and knows he’s working and feels he is putting in effort to show he’s serious about making things better between them. He has a break coming up soon so they plan to spend more time together and Travis would like to do something romantic with Kylie. She loves the beach and water so that’s probably what they’ll do — romantic and tropical.”

Kylie and Travis have reportedly been on the rocks since late Feb., when she found “evidence” that he cheated on her, although he denied it, and Kylie’s been having some serious trust issues, according to TMZ. Still, like Travis, the brunette beauty, who shares one-year-old daughter Stormi with him, wants things to work between them. “At the end of the day, Kylie wants this to work, too,” the source continued. “She’s very focused on her family. They both are confident they can get to a good place and this has been hard and stressful on them both.”